Mayawati to address rally on death anniversary of party founder

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) plans to mobilise Dalits, the core support base of the party, for the 2022 UP assembly elections with a show of strength rally at the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow on Saturday, to mark the death anniversary of the party founder.

After paying tribute to the party founder Kanshi Ram, BSP chief Mayawati will address the supporters on the premises of the memorial. The party workers from across the state will participate in the programme.

The BSP chief is likely to give a message to the supporters for preparation for the next year’s assembly election. She will also highlight the party stand and policies on various public issues.

“Mayawati will motivate the workers to challenge the might of the BJP, SP and Congress in the assembly elections,” said a BSP leader.

The BSP supremo will also enlighten the party cadre about the election strategy and campaign.

The area on the premises of the memorial has been readied for the occasion, with BSP’s hoardings and banners put up on the roads leading up to the memorial.

Addressing party leaders and office-bearers in the state unit office in a ‘Prabudh Varg Sammelan’ organised on Friday, Mayawati called upon supporters from across UP to visit Lucknow in strength to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram.

“Earlier, the party used to organise the programme at divisional and district headquarters. But, this year, the programme will be organised on the premises of the grand memorial located in Lucknow,” she said.

BSP office-bearers have been entrusted with the task of transportation of party workers from various districts to the state capital.