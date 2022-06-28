Mayawati to gear up party cadre for 2024 LS polls in Thursday’s meet

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called a meeting of her party leaders and office bearers on Thursday (June 30) to review the organisation and gear up the party cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Buoyed by the votes polled by party candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali in the recently-held Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll, the BSP chief has called upon the party leaders and workers to maintain their determination and spirit till the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The workers should start preparing the ground for 2024 Lok Sabha election in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, she said.

After dismal performance in the 2022 U.P. assembly election, the support the BSP got in the bypoll has rekindled the hope of the party chief, said a BSP leader.

“The party plans to play Dalit-Muslim alliance card in the upcoming elections. Mayawati has directed the party leaders to convince the Muslim community that the BSP has the strength to defeat the BJP in the election if the community supports its candidates,” said the BSP leader.

“The leaders and office bearers who performed well will be rewarded with top posts in the organisation whereas the non-performer will be shown the door. The coordinators have been directed to submit their reports on the working of the organisation in all 75 districts,” he added.

BSP chief flays Udaipur killing

Lucknow BSP chief Mayawati condemned the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, she said, “The brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is very sad and it should be condemned. Appeal to all to exercise restraint and maintain peace and order.” “The government of Rajasthan should take all necessary steps immediately to ensure that the culprits get strict legal punishment as well as to maintain normalcy,” she said. HTC

