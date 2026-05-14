Mayor walks the talk as VNN adopts ‘No Fuel Day’ initiative

A day after announcing that every Saturday would be observed as a ‘No Fuel Day’ in Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN), city mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walked from his residence to the VNN office on Thursday, putting the pledge into practice. Several corporators and supporters were also seen accompanying him.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walks his way to his VNN office from his residence on Thursday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision to observe ‘No Fuel Day’ every Saturday was taken unanimously during a meeting with councilors at the VNN headquarters on Wednesday. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption in order to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the national economy.

Under the plan, corporators will avoid using conventional fuel-powered vehicles on Saturdays and instead commute to the office on foot, by bicycle, through public transport, or by using electric vehicles.

During the meeting, the mayor said he would personally set an example and continue walking from his residence to the VNN office for as long as the fuel crisis persists. Beginning implementation of the pledge immediately, he chose to travel on foot on Thursday itself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body considered it its responsibility to contribute towards fuel conservation and support the larger national effort. He also appealed to VNN officials and employees to refrain from using petrol or diesel vehicles at least one day every week in the national interest. He said the move would not only help reduce fuel consumption but also strengthen environmental conservation efforts and support the economy through fuel savings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor said the civic body considered it its responsibility to contribute towards fuel conservation and support the larger national effort. He also appealed to VNN officials and employees to refrain from using petrol or diesel vehicles at least one day every week in the national interest. He said the move would not only help reduce fuel consumption but also strengthen environmental conservation efforts and support the economy through fuel savings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The Prime Minister has called for fuel conservation in the interest of the nation’s economy and the environment. As the first citizen of Kashi, it is my duty to lead by example,” the mayor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Prime Minister has called for fuel conservation in the interest of the nation’s economy and the environment. As the first citizen of Kashi, it is my duty to lead by example,” the mayor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garbage collection trucks and vehicles engaged in essential services have, however, been exempted from the initiative to ensure that civic operations remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garbage collection trucks and vehicles engaged in essential services have, however, been exempted from the initiative to ensure that civic operations remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DM asks officials to ensure fuel-saving measures

Meanwhile, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s call to cultivate a new work culture marked by economy, energy conservation and exemplary public conduct, Varanasi district magistrate Satyendra Kumar directed all district-level officials and employees to ensure judicious use of petrol and diesel.

Officials and staff were instructed to use both departmental and private vehicles with a focus on economy and efficiency. Emphasis was laid on making arrangements for commuting to and from offices through carpooling.

Directions were also issued to conduct meetings in online mode as far as possible. Further, officials were asked to ensure the use of solar power within office premises. Instructions were also issued to maintain air conditioning (AC) units at a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON