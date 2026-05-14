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Mayor walks the talk as VNN adopts ‘No Fuel Day’ initiative

The decision to observe ‘No Fuel Day’ every Saturday was taken unanimously during a meeting with councilors at the VNN headquarters on Wednesday. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption in order to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the national economy.

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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A day after announcing that every Saturday would be observed as a ‘No Fuel Day’ in Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN), city mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walked from his residence to the VNN office on Thursday, putting the pledge into practice. Several corporators and supporters were also seen accompanying him.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walks his way to his VNN office from his residence on Thursday. (HT)

The decision to observe ‘No Fuel Day’ every Saturday was taken unanimously during a meeting with councilors at the VNN headquarters on Wednesday. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption in order to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the national economy.

Under the plan, corporators will avoid using conventional fuel-powered vehicles on Saturdays and instead commute to the office on foot, by bicycle, through public transport, or by using electric vehicles.

During the meeting, the mayor said he would personally set an example and continue walking from his residence to the VNN office for as long as the fuel crisis persists. Beginning implementation of the pledge immediately, he chose to travel on foot on Thursday itself.

DM asks officials to ensure fuel-saving measures

Meanwhile, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s call to cultivate a new work culture marked by economy, energy conservation and exemplary public conduct, Varanasi district magistrate Satyendra Kumar directed all district-level officials and employees to ensure judicious use of petrol and diesel.

Officials and staff were instructed to use both departmental and private vehicles with a focus on economy and efficiency. Emphasis was laid on making arrangements for commuting to and from offices through carpooling.

Directions were also issued to conduct meetings in online mode as far as possible. Further, officials were asked to ensure the use of solar power within office premises. Instructions were also issued to maintain air conditioning (AC) units at a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayor walks the talk as VNN adopts ‘No Fuel Day’ initiative
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayor walks the talk as VNN adopts ‘No Fuel Day’ initiative
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