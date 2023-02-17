MBBS student falls to death from ninth floor of hostel in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A 20-year-old woman pursuing MBBS first year course at a private institute and hospital at Sarojini Nagar died after allegedly falling off the ninth floor balcony of her hostel room on Friday morning. Security personnel found the student in an injured state around 9.45am, after which she was rushed to the nearby hospital on the campus, but succumbed during treatment, said police.

The deceased was a native of Patna and from the 2022-23 MBBS batch. Her family was informed about the incident, said Abhishek Chowdhary, chief warden of the institute, who also informed the police.

Police said the incident apparently seemed to be a case of suicide as doctors in the OPD informed that she was in depression. The student’s room had been sealed and will be searched after her family members reach Lucknow. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination for further legal proceedings, said Aparna Kaushik, DCP (central).

Primary investigation revealed that the student attended a class around 8am on Friday. Faculty members informed that she left the classroom around 9am and returned to the hostel room. She stayed in the room for some time, after which she was found lying in a pool of blood below the balcony of her room, added the DCP.

The medical institute and hospital is owned by a senior politician and has 150 seats in the MBBS batch, she said.