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MD student at Agra mental health institute found dead

A 28-year-old junior resident was found dead in her hostel in Agra, allegedly by suicide. Investigations are ongoing amid past complaints of harassment.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 07:37 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A junior resident was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Sunday night, said deputy commissioner of police (city) Syed Ali Abbas on Monday.

A committee has been set up to probe the incident. (For Representation)

Hailing from Lucknow, the 28-year-old doctor, who was pursuing MD at the institute she joined earlier this year, is alleged to have died by suicide. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact reason for her death although prima facie it appears that she consumed excessive sleeping pills,” the DCP (city) added.

“It has come to light that she had attempted suicide in the past too. Her family members have arrived but had not lodged any complaint till Monday afternoon,” the cop added.

“The junior resident was found unconscious in her room and was rushed to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead,” said Dr Dinesh Rathore, director of the institute.

 
agra district suicide
Home / Cities / Lucknow / MD student at Agra mental health institute found dead
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