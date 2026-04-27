MD student at Agra mental health institute found dead

A junior resident was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Sunday night, said deputy commissioner of police (city) Syed Ali Abbas on Monday.

A committee has been set up to probe the incident. (For Representation)

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Hailing from Lucknow, the 28-year-old doctor, who was pursuing MD at the institute she joined earlier this year, is alleged to have died by suicide. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact reason for her death although prima facie it appears that she consumed excessive sleeping pills,” the DCP (city) added.

“It has come to light that she had attempted suicide in the past too. Her family members have arrived but had not lodged any complaint till Monday afternoon,” the cop added.

“The junior resident was found unconscious in her room and was rushed to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead,” said Dr Dinesh Rathore, director of the institute.

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{{^usCountry}} “A three-member committee comprising Dr Brajesh Kumar, Dr Chanchal Chandra and hostel warden Dr Sumitra Mishra has been set up to probe the incident and submit a report within a week,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A three-member committee comprising Dr Brajesh Kumar, Dr Chanchal Chandra and hostel warden Dr Sumitra Mishra has been set up to probe the incident and submit a report within a week,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the past, the junior resident reportedly lodged a complaint of misbehaviour by a senior, but the committee constituted by the institute did not find the allegations to be true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past, the junior resident reportedly lodged a complaint of misbehaviour by a senior, but the committee constituted by the institute did not find the allegations to be true. {{/usCountry}}

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