Medical assessment camps in schools: U.P. govt school kids to undergo tests, get disability certificates

The state government is set to organise special medical assessment camps for the differently abled children in secondary schools across the state to provide them easier access to medical tests, advice and disability certificates. Through the move, the government aims to bring these services to the children and their families and save them the pain of visiting offices.

The medical assessment camps will not only carry out medical check-ups for disabled children but also assess their disabilities to issue appropriate certificates.

Instructions have been issued by the state project director to all district basic education officers regarding the setting up of medical assessment camps. Each district will determine the venue and dates for the camps by June 30, with the aim of completing the camp by August 30, according to a government press release.

Team of experts will participate in the camp

In the instructions issued by Vijay Kiran Anand, director, state project, an orthopedic surgeon, an ENT surgeon, an eye specialist and a psychologist/psychiatrist must be included in the team of doctors for conducting the medical assessment camp.

However, in cases where audiologists and psychologists are not available, it is important to reach out to the chief medical officer/district magistrate, additional director health, Indian Medical Association, National Institute for Empowerment of Intellectual Disabilities, and Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai.

Some important instructions have also been given regarding the medical assessment camp. It includes inclusion of children with special needs studying in secondary schools in the camp by coordinating with the district inspector of schools. The instructions emphasise that 50 children with special needs, who do not have a disability certificate, should be included in each camp.

The instructions also state that medical assessment camps should be organised in all 886 blocks of the state.

School students to benefit

There are also additional instructions provided for the camp. Special educators assigned to their respective Nyay Panchayats (local administrative units) and nodal teachers will play a crucial role in the screening process. They will identify disabled children in their schools who require disability certificates. The database of children registered on the Samarth app can be utilised as a resource for identifying children who need disability certificates.

A list should be prepared to identify children who require specific equipment or corrective surgery. This allows for targeted support and intervention for children with disabilities.

Apart from disability assessments, the camp aims to identify and test children affected by Japanese encephalitis and acute encephalitis syndrome.

The medical camp aims to help children with disabilities in schools from class 1 to 12. Based on the disability certificate issued by the Medical Board, a unique Disability ID will be issued to each child. This process involves online registration for the unique disability ID (UDID) through Block Resource Centers (BRC) or Jan Seva Kendra. The details will be updated on the Samarth app. The instructions emphasise the importance of adhering to Covid-19 protocols during the camp.