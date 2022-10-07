Medical shop owner shot at after brawl, succumbs to injury in UP

A medical shop owner died hours after he was allegedly shot at by an inebriated man following an altercation, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Tiwari (28), a resident of Rapti Nagar phase four, they said, adding the incident happened in Asuran area on Thursday evening.

According to the police, some men were dancing in an inebriated state during the idol immersion procession. When Tiwari had an altercation with them one Lucky Nishad took out a pistol and shot him.

They said Tiwari suffered three bullet injuries -- one in the abdomen and two on his hands.

The police rushed him to the BRD medical college hospital from where he was referred to a Lucknow hospital but died on the way, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Nishad has been detained and being questioned.

A case will be registered after the police gets a written complaint, the SSP said.

Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi said police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras.

Tiwari’s parents are retired police inspectors.