J’khand CM condoles Dumka woman’s death, announces financial aid for kin

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday condoled the demise of a 22-year-old woman who succumbed to her burn injuries hours after she was ablaze by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal. Soren said the deceased woman's family will be given financial assistance of ₹10 lakh.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Maruti from Jarmundi, Dumka. The accused is in police custody,” Soren tweeted.

“May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the difficult time of grief. Instructions have been given to give assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family,” the Jharkhand chief minister wrote further on Twitter.

दुमका के जरमुंडी की मारुति बिटिया के निधन की दुःखद खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। दिवंगत बिटिया के परिजन को रु 10 लाख की सहायता राशि देने हेतु निर्देश दिया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 7, 2022

The victim was a resident of Bhalki village in Dumka district. The woman was rushed to a local facility by family members and then referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Reports said the 22-year-old woman was brought dead to RIMS, Ranchi.

Dumka superintendent of police Amber Lakra told news agency PTI a team of doctors in presence of a magistrate will conduct the autopsy of the woman.

"The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate before her death which will be her dying declaration. A separate FIR is also there," Lakra added.

The accused, who is already married, has been arrested. He had entered the house of the victim on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze, Shivender Thakur, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi, told PTI.

The victim and the accused knew each other. According to Kumari, the accused had threatened to kill her in the manner in which a 19-year-old woman was set ablaze in Dumka in August.

(With agency inputs)