Dumka woman passes away hours after stalker sets her ablaze for spurning marriage plea

A 22-year-old woman who was set ablaze by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal passed away at a Ranchi hospital on Friday.

The woman, Maruti Kumari, a resident of Bhalki village in Dumka district, was rushed to a local facility by family members and later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. According to reports, she had died by the time she was brought to RIMOfficers said the state capital, a senior police officer said.

Dumka superintendent of police, Amber Lakra, said a team of doctors in presence of a magistrate will conduct the autopsy of the victim.

"The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate before her death which will be her dying declaration. A separate FIR is also there," Lakra said.

According to the woman's statement, the accused had threatened her to kill her in the manner in which a 19-year-old woman was set ablaze in Dumka in August this year.

The accused, a married man, has been arrested, police said. He entered the victim's home on Friday morning and poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze, police said.

"She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to RIMS, " a senior officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The victim and the accused were known to each other.

On August 23, a woman was set afire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances. The woman died days later.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman, a student of Class 12, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.

Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The two previous incidents in Dumka are currently being probed by various bodies, including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

