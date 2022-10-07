Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Medical shop owner shot at after brawl, succumbs to injury in UP

Medical shop owner shot at after brawl, succumbs to injury in UP

lucknow news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:52 PM IST

According to the police, some men were dancing in an inebriated state during the idol immersion procession.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Tiwari (28), a resident of Rapti Nagar phase four, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Representational Image)
The deceased was identified as Vikas Tiwari (28), a resident of Rapti Nagar phase four, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (Representational Image)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A medical shop owner died hours after he was allegedly shot at by an inebriated man following an altercation, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Tiwari (28), a resident of Rapti Nagar phase four, they said, adding the incident happened in Asuran area on Thursday evening.

According to the police, some men were dancing in an inebriated state during the idol immersion procession. When Tiwari had an altercation with them one Lucky Nishad took out a pistol and shot him.

They said Tiwari suffered three bullet injuries -- one in the abdomen and two on his hands.

Also Read | J’khand CM condoles Dumka woman’s death, announces financial aid for kin

The police rushed him to the BRD medical college hospital from where he was referred to a Lucknow hospital but died on the way, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Nishad has been detained and being questioned.

A case will be registered after the police gets a written complaint, the SSP said.

Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi said police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras.

Tiwari’s parents are retired police inspectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh gorakhpur
uttar pradesh gorakhpur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out