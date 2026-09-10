Meter bypassing under scanner as power theft raids intensify

: The Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) intensified its drive against power theft and revenue defaulters on Wednesday, disconnecting illegal connections and initiating criminal proceedings against consumers found tampering with meters or bypassing them.

In another enforcement operation in the Victoria area of central Lucknow, four consumers were reportedly caught stealing electricity during a morning raid (For representation only)

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The biggest action was reported from the areas of Dubagga and Duggauli under Kakori police station , where departmental and vigilance teams conducted a special early-morning raid on selected feeders identified as “success story feeders” for reducing line losses and improving revenue collection.

During the operation, teams checked 84 electricity connections and detected 15 cases of meter bypass and power theft. FIRs were registered against the 15 consumers under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The detected cases involved connected loads ranging from about 2 kW to 4.04 kW, indicating that the drive covered both individual households and consumers drawing relatively higher loads. Several of the cases were detected in PM Awas Yojana housing in Sector I in Dubagga, while others were reported from Duggauli under Kakori police station.

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{{^usCountry}} In another enforcement operation in the Victoria area of central Lucknow, four consumers were reportedly caught stealing electricity during a morning raid. Departmental action is being initiated against them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another enforcement operation in the Victoria area of central Lucknow, four consumers were reportedly caught stealing electricity during a morning raid. Departmental action is being initiated against them. {{/usCountry}}

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MD Madhyanchal Sandeep Bhagia said that the early morning raids have exposed large scale power theft going on in the city. While simultaneous focus on outstanding dues is aimed at protecting the revenue and bringing down feeder-level line losses.

Bhagia said power connections of major defaulters and consumers involved in theft will remain disconnected unless they clear their dues as part of the drive, while police complaints were being filed as per law, wherever theft was detected.