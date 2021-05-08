Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Migrant exodus: Mayawati says Delhi CM and other state govts busy in theatrics
lucknow news

Migrant exodus: Mayawati says Delhi CM and other state govts busy in theatrics

She demanded that vaccines should be administered for free to everyone, especially the poor, Dalits and tribals, and economic assistance should also be given to them.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati addressing a press conference on the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram at BSP state party office in Lucknow. ( Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "indulging in theatrics" over people moving out of the national capital because of the COVID-19 lockdown, and said the same was being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab.

She demanded that vaccines should be administered for free to everyone, especially the poor, Dalits and tribals, and economic assistance should also be given to them.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Mayawati said, "The Delhi chief minister, with folded hands, urging people not to flee Delhi is a drama which was enacted during COVID-19 earlier. Now, the same is being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. Many people from Ludhiana in Punjab are fleeing. This is extremely sad."

"If these state governments generate confidence among the people that their needs will be fulfilled in time, then they would not flee. These state governments are indulging in varied theatrics to hide their failures. This is not hidden from anyone," she alleged.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "indulging in theatrics" over people moving out of the national capital because of the COVID-19 lockdown, and said the same was being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab.

She demanded that vaccines should be administered for free to everyone, especially the poor, Dalits and tribals, and economic assistance should also be given to them.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Mayawati said, "The Delhi chief minister, with folded hands, urging people not to flee Delhi is a drama which was enacted during COVID-19 earlier. Now, the same is being seen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. Many people from Ludhiana in Punjab are fleeing. This is extremely sad."

"If these state governments generate confidence among the people that their needs will be fulfilled in time, then they would not flee. These state governments are indulging in varied theatrics to hide their failures. This is not hidden from anyone," she alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mayawati migrant crisis coronavirus lockdown arvind kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP