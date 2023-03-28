Millets Mela at Lucknow’s Chatori Gali: Top brands to set up stalls to popularise coarse grain

Top food brands of the state will set up stalls in the first millets’ mela to be organised by the district administration on March 28 and 29. The millets mela will be inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on March 28.

“During Navratri on March 28 and 29 Lucknowites will have an opportunity to taste sumptuous dishes made from millets (Shri Anna) during Eat Right Millets Mela at Chatori Gali,” said Singh.

“Mouth-watering dishes prepared by noted chefs from millets like Kodo, Sava, Bajri, Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sinhada and Kuttu etc. will be the main attraction of the two-day festival.

“At a time when the state government has decided to promote millets in a big way, the FSDA has taken the responsibility of promoting millets food among the masses through such events. We hope this will popularise millets among the masses. Some of the dishes prepared from millets can be eaten during the fast of Navratri too,” Singh said

Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate said, “People of the capital will have a chance to get super food made from coarse grain in Chatori Gali.

“The main objective of the millets mela is to encourage the use of coarse grain among the public. There will be recipes and dishes of millets at the food festival by the best of brands.”

Brands like Beni from Jaunpur, Parampara from Lucknow, Bikanerwala from Bikaner, Hazelnut, Wadhwa Bakery, Hotel Taj, Hotel Renaissance, Lebua, Chappan Bhog, etc will put up their stalls at Chatori Gali for two days said SP Singh, additional commissioner, FSDA.

Dayashankar Mishra, minister of state for AYUSH, food safety and medicine, will be the guest of honor.

A walkathon will also be organised from seven in the morning. The youths from NCC, jawans of Home Guard, PAC and bands will participate in it. Yoga, aerobics, Zumba will also be organised on March 29 from 6 am.

Competitions on millets like quiz, poster-making, slogan-writing etc. will also be organised for school children.