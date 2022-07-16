Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
lucknow news

Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village

Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari said it was time to look beyond the ‘One Family One Plant’ campaign and instead make it ‘One Person One Plant’
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari during environmental protection campaign in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT photo)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), would be taken to every village.

Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the ‘Vriksha Mitra’ campaign.

Ansari said that “We have to look beyond the ‘One Family One Plant’ campaign and instead make it ‘One Person One Plant’.

Praising ABVP, Ansari said that the student organisation has always taken care of the students’ interests.

Pooja Dixit, joint secretary, Arya Mahila Hitkarini Mahaparishad, and Prof Suchita Tripathi welcomed the guest.

On this occasion, 50 different types of saplings were also planted on the college premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP