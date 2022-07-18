Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow

Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. The minister reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

“It should be ensured that all development projects are completed on time. There should be enough water in the rivers and tributaries and roads should be free from water logging,” the minister directed while chairing a meeting at the collectorate on Monday.

He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.

The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act. Officials told the minister that out of a total of 7,094 complaints received under the Gangster Act and 94 FIR have been filed with around 2138 hectares of land freed from the clutches of land sharks. Similarly, in illegal mining cases, around ₹30.12 lakh has been realised as a fine by the RTO.

