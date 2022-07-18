Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
lucknow news

Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow

Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. The minister reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed the officials to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

“It should be ensured that all development projects are completed on time. There should be enough water in the rivers and tributaries and roads should be free from water logging,” the minister directed while chairing a meeting at the collectorate on Monday.

He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17.

The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act. Officials told the minister that out of a total of 7,094 complaints received under the Gangster Act and 94 FIR have been filed with around 2138 hectares of land freed from the clutches of land sharks. Similarly, in illegal mining cases, around 30.12 lakh has been realised as a fine by the RTO.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP