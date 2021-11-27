Minor girl sexually assaulted inside Varanasi school, accused arrested

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sanitary worker inside a private school in Lahartara area of Varanasi on Friday, police said.

The accused Sinku aka Ajai Kumar, who is in his mid twenties, has been arrested, they said and added that the incident happened when the girl-- a student of class three-- went to toilet on Friday.

A senior police officer said the victim on reaching home informed her mother about the incident following which her parents reported the matter to police.

A police team immediately reached the school and scanned the CCTV and identified the accused.

The medical examination of the girl has been done, added the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Varuna Zone) Vikrant Veer said Sinku, who worked as a sanitary worker in the school, was booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act following a complaint by victim’s father.

Moreover, Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh constituted a SIT to probe the case. Headed by DCP (Varuna Zone) Vikrant Veer, the SIT has five members, including two female police officers.

