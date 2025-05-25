Minor kills granny in Lucknow: ‘Teen slept beside grandmother’s corpse after murder over 500’

A 14-year-old boy, who allegedly murdered his 70-year-old grandmother, Vidya, over a demand for ₹500, spent the entire night sleeping beside her corpse to avoid suspicion, said police officials investigating the case. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 21 and 22 in Muzasa village, Malihabad in Lucknow (HT)

“He spent the entire night beside his grandmother’s lifeless body, pretending nothing had happened,” said a police officer.

The next morning, the boy locked the door using a brick and told a neighbour that his grandmother was unwell and that he was heading to school. Hours later, suspicious neighbours forced their way into the house and discovered Vidya’s body lying on the bed. The police were called immediately.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 21 and 22 in Muzasa village, Malihabad, and has since escalated into a web of family allegations and property disputes.

“He admitted to the crime, saying he lost control after being denied money. He claimed his grandmother pushed him, which triggered the attack,” said Malihabad SHO Surendra Singh Bhati.

According to police, the accused—Vidya’s only grandson—became enraged when she refused to give him ₹500 for perfume and ₹2,100 for school fees. During a heated argument, he strangled her and then smothered her with a pillow.

Meanwhile, the case has taken a new turn, with Vidya’s daughters alleging that her brother-in-law, Radheshyam, orchestrated the murder to grab municipal land. They claim the minor was manipulated and used as a pawn in the conspiracy.

“Vidya had fought a legal battle to gain custody of her grandson after her daughter and husband passed away. Just four days before the murder, the boy had returned to her home with clothes and perfume,” said her elder daughter, Madhuri, while speaking to media persons.