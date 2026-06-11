Missing girls in Lucknow: HC ask judicial officers to monitor cases, seeks report from police commissioner

Taking serious note of the rising number of missing minor girls in the state capital, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday expressed concern over police functioning and directed senior officers to ensure effective monitoring of such cases.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court passed the order on June 10. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The court directed the judicial officers concerned to monitor such investigations in which the FIR is submitted before the court concerned after its registration, as per the Police Regulations.

The court also sought a progress report from Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Amrendra Sengar regarding 34 cases of untraced girls reported from city police stations at the next hearing on July 3.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri passed the order on June 10 in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by a minor girl through her father. The court took cognizance of all such missing persons cases, specially minor boys/ girls, in Lucknow.

The court orally observed in open court that top IPS officers, including the DGP, are deputed in the state capital, despite this the police are adopting such a poor attitude toward missing girls’ cases.

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{{^usCountry}} As per court’s earlier order, personal affidavits (replies) by the Lucknow CP and the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) were filed and taken on record by the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per court’s earlier order, personal affidavits (replies) by the Lucknow CP and the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) were filed and taken on record by the court. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Deeksha Sharma, along with other police officials, were present before the court.

The personal affidavits filed on Wednesday by the CP, as well as the DCP, disclosed that within six months, 261 minor girls have been abducted/kidnapped/enticed or reported missing in Lucknow. Out of those 261 missing girls, 227 minor girls have been recovered by the police, while 34 minor girls are still missing – six in the West Zone, 10 in the East Zone, six in the North Zone, seven in South Zone and five in the Central Zone of the Lucknow police commissionerate.

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During the hearing, senior officers gave the undertaking that the police are trying to trace the 34 missing girls. Government advocate VK Singh and officers gave the assurance that in case reluctance by police officers is found, departmental proceedings shall be initiated against them.

The DCP assured the court that she will monitor these matters and the DCPs of all zones of Lucknow will also monitor these cases pertaining to their respective zones on priority.

In case of unsatisfactory investigation, action shall be taken against the concerned investigating officer, station house officer as well as the circle officer and a report shall be submitted before the court concerned within seven days.

“In case any leniency is found on the part of the senior officers of the police department, the concerned court will be under compulsion to pass appropriate orders against such senior officers under whose supervision the concerned police officers are not discharging their duties diligently,” the high court further directed.

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The court exempted from personal appearance all the police officers, who were present in court on Wednesday on the assurance that they will do their best to recover these 34 girls and trace the persons involved in enticing or abducting girls for any purpose.

The high court said in case the DCPs of all zones in Lucknow do not inform the judicial officer/magistrate concerned in writing about the progress of the investigation till the recovery of all 34 girls, it shall amount to contempt of this court.