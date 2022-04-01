Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said.

The chief minister also directed the state home department to expedite fixing priorities for the government’s 100-day plan.

The Mission Shakti drive will be launched more effectively from April 2 and the special campaign should be conducted in schools, colleges, markets and public places, the chief minister said. He was addressing a high-level review meeting on the 100-day work plan of the state home department at his official residence on Thursday night.

Mission Shakti focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.

The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said.

Anti-Romeo squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 2017.

Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.

According to a PTI report, additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said, “From the first day of Navratri, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women’s safety. Anti-Romeo squads will be activated near schools and colleges.”

“In the evening, police will undertake patrolling in busy markets and crowded places,” he added.

The proceedings for prosecution in the crime cases related to women should be done expeditiously and effectively, CM Yogi said. Regular review should be done with the district monitoring committee, the chief minister added.

Directing officers to take strict action against criminals and mafia, Yogi said their illegal properties should be demolished or confiscated.

The top-10 criminals should be identified at each police station and the district level, he said, adding that action against notorious criminals should be taken under the UP Gangster Act and Goonda Act. Technology should be used to control crime, he said and added that success stories should be disseminated on social media.

The intelligence wing, Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorist Squad should work in coordination, he said.

The accountability of police officers of all the ranks should be fixed. There should be zero tolerance against crime and corruption.

Proper establishment of police lines should be done in all the districts within a year, he said. He asked police officers of all ranks to do foot patrolling daily. Patrolling by PRV-112 (police response vehicles) should be conducted effectively on a regular basis. The traffic system should be made more efficient, he said.

Police stations should have proper seating arrangements and drinking water facility for the people, the chief minister said. Public grievances should be disposed of on priority, he added. The image of the police among the people should improve, he said.

The work of setting up fire services at all tehsil headquarters should be completed within 100 days, he said.

Women beat police officers posted at each gram panchayat and ward should create awareness among people about women crime control measures and development schemes. The police should maintain regular dialogue with the village watchmen in rural areas to control crime, he said.

The chief minister directed the officers to complete the construction works expeditiously for the establishment of three women Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalions.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, director general of police Mukul Goyal, principal secretary (to chief minister) Sanjay Prasad, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and other senior officers were present at the review meeting.

