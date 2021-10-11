Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Moderate exercise helps ease arthritis pain and stiffness: Docs
lucknow news

Moderate exercise helps ease arthritis pain and stiffness: Docs

The number of replacement surgeries, the ultimate treatment option for arthritis patients, has gone up during the pandemic. This is because patients have become aware about improving quality of life post-surgery, they say
Arthritis patients often face loss of grip and hence are unable to pick up things and seek help from other family members (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Moderate exercise helps ease arthritis pain and stiffness in the joints contrary to the belief that it reduces quality of life, said doctors at a press conference on Monday, a day before World Arthritis Day (WAD).

“Regular exercise can prevent arthritis, but also cut down on medicines significantly among people with the disease. Exercise makes muscles stronger and keeps the body joints healthy, reducing impact of any disease,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, secretary, Arthritis Foundation of Lucknow (AFoL) and director, Healthcity Hospital.

Sharing details of the issues faced by arthritis patients during lockdown, AFoL president Dr Sandeep Garg said despite telemedicine and consultancy via video calls people with arthritis faced difficulties as the disease affects day-to-day life. “Many patients, who were prescribed medicines for a few weeks and asked to come after completing the course, could not do so for months. This is an incorrect way of dealing with the disease,” he said.

“The number of replacement surgeries, the ultimate treatment option for arthritis patients, has gone up during the pandemic. This is because patients have become aware about improving quality of life post-surgery and they do not want to wait for things to go from bad to worse,” said Dr Kapoor.

Pain, difficulty in movement and stiffness in joints are common factors among arthritis patients. Often, patients face loss of grip and hence are unable to pick up things and seek help from other family members. “In case of arthritis, it is significant to consult an expert doctor at the earliest to ensure that the disease progression is restricted and correct treatment is started,” he said.

After surgery, patients are able to perform their daily activities comfortably. Arthritis is primarily a disease of joints, but with pain and other discomfort it affects the daily life for an individual, said Garg and Kapoor.

BOX

Events to mark WAD

The AFoL will organise various awareness events to mark World Arthritis Day (WAD) on Tuesday. Cyclothon, vintage car rally, zumba and yoga sessions will be conducted by Healthcity Hospital. Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of the hospital, said participants will gather at the hospital at 6am and the vintage car rally will be flagged off soon after along with the cyclothon. Both will reach Janeshwar Mishra Park. Dr Sandeep Garg said the yoga and zumba sessions will be conducted under the guidance of expert trainers and with Covid protocols. WAD, a global awareness day observed every October 12, aims to raise awareness about the impact of arthritis on people.

