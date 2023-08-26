Cleanliness fortnight: Schools will not open on Sundays, other holidays

LUCKNOW: Modifying its earlier order in view of opposition from the teachers’ association, the Uttar Pradesh basic education department has said that now all government-run primary and upper primary schools in the state will remain closed on Sundays and other holidays like Janmashtami during the “Swachhata Pakhwada” (cleanliness fortnight) that will be celebrated in schools from September 1 to 15.

The earlier decision to keep the schools open was opposed by the UP Primary Teachers Association. (Pic for representation)

“The events scheduled on Sundays or other holidays will now be held the following day,” said the latest notification issued by director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand.

The earIier order had said that the schools would have to stay open even on two Sundays, Janmashtami and Chehlum holidays as the department had allocated day-wise tasks to be performed in schools.

The earlier decision to keep the schools open was opposed by the UP Primary Teachers Association. President of Uttar Pradesh Shikshak Mahasangh, Dinesh Chandra Sharma said that teachers were human beings and not machines who would turn up as and when the department desired.

“Religious freedom has been guaranteed by the Constitution of India to one and all. We are not going to open on Janmashtami and Chehlum or even on Sundays. The department should tweak the itinerary in the interest of students and teachers,” Sharma had said. The Teachers’ Association alleged that it had now become routine for the department to issue an order to open schools at odd hours.

As per the department’s directives, in the first week of the fortnight, a meeting between the school management committee, parents and teachers should be organized to highlight the importance of cleanliness and hand washing, use of masks and social distancing among the people.

Teachers, students and the community should be motivated to adopt these good hygiene practices in schools as well as at home. Water and sanitation facilities in each school/institute should be monitored by the teachers. A quick assessment of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities should be done and if necessary, a proposal/plan should be made for repair and maintenance of the facilities.

Competitions on clean premises and clean toilets should be organized in schools. Essay, slogan / poem contests for students on cleanliness and hygiene habits in school, as well writing and painting contests, debates and quiz should be organized. Cleanliness awareness messages can be put on the website of the organization / schools / basic education department of the district. Pictures related to cleanliness should be displayed in the school.

The teachers and administration of the schools must inculcate a habit of cleanliness in students. All waste material such as sanitary waste, used and disposed masks, broken furniture, unusable equipment, damaged vehicles etc. should be completely removed from the premises of the schools/institutions by following the procedure as per rules.

With the help of the local representative, the teachers and students should propagate cleanliness fortnight among family members and citizens of the community.

