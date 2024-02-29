Modi’s charisma pulling opposition leaders to BJP

LUCKNOW: Former union minister and ex-senior Congress leader RPN Singh, an OBC from Padrauna in eastern Uttar Pradesh, who switched loyalties to BJP ahead of the 2022 UP polls and described his joining as ‘Der aye durust aye’ (better late than never), is among the BJP’s eight Rajya Sabha MPs to have won from UP. A scion of the royal family who parted ways after 32 years with the Congress dismissed the charge that BJP was misusing central agencies to force opposition leaders into backing or joining BJP. He said cross voting of many opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha polls in favour of the BJP was indicative of popular support for the party and its top leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajya Sabha MP RPN Singh (Sourced)

When asked if he would campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, if the sibling duo contest from these seats, he said he would do whatever the party asked him to do.

Excerpts from a telephonic interview:

Q: Nearly two years since you left Congress for BJP, you were rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat from UP. Reward must have come with some responsibilities too, isn’t it?

A: Since day one, I have made it clear that I am a ‘mere karyakarta’, a ‘sevak’ and would undertake all the tasks assigned to me by the party leadership.

Q: Elections are round the corner and the Rajya Sabha polls in which you won gave indications of the kind of penetration the BJP has made among opposition. You yourself are among the leaders the BJP has imported from other parties. Why do you think so many opposition leaders are joining the BJP?

A: Due to prime minister Narendra Modi’s visionary policies and the way the country has progressed under his stewardship. He has a magnetic personality and that coupled with the considerable achievements under him has got people lining up for him. Scores of leaders from across the country want to connect with him and partner him in the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

Q: The opposition claims that ED, CBI and IT are being misused to bully opposition leaders into either joining BJP or supporting it. How far is this true?

A: That’s all bogus. It is because of PM Modi that the opposition is queuing up to join the BJP. I know for myself that I joined the BJP not due to anything else but due to Modi and Yogi. I know of many opposition leaders who have joined for similar reasons. In this party merit and hard work are rewarded and it doesn’t matter whose son or daughter you are or how connected you are.

Q: This brings us to the latest buzz that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi will re-contest from Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut from Rae Bareli. Do you think their contesting from UP will make any difference, especially now that they have sealed a pact with Samajwadi Party?

A: It doesn’t make a difference on who contests and from where. The kind of heights that India’s stock market has risen globally is proof of the phenomenal change that has come under Modi. India’s voice matters globally under Modi.

Q: Will you campaign against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi if they were to contest from UP?

A: I will do whatever the party asks me to do, including this.

Q: BJP says it will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. You think that’s a realistic figure?

A: Of course. Very much so. In 2014 did anyone believe that BJP would get 71+2 seats from UP. In 2019 despite a formidable SP-BSP alliance did anyone believe that BJP will win 64 seats. So, if the party could win as many then, now the party’s stock as well as that of the country is at an all-time high. Look at the kind of transformation UP has undergone, the kind of investments it has attracted under Yogi ji.

Q: As an OBC leader, what exactly is your role going to be in 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

A: I will let the party decide and do whatever I am told to. On my part all that I can assure everyone is that I will ensure 100% delivery of the targeted assignment.