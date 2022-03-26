MONEY LAUNDERING: Jail is rule, bail is exception, says high court
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has ruled that for money launderers jail is the rule and bail is an exception, while rejecting the anticipatory bail application of a person facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002
A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on March 21 observed: “Money laundering being an offence is economic threat to national interest and is committed by white collar offenders, who are deeply rooted in society and cannot be traced out easily.”
“These kinds of offences are committed with proper conspiracy, deliberate design, with motive of personal gain, regardless of consequences to the society and economy of the country. Hence, for money launderers, jail is the rule and bail is an exception,” said the court.
“On prima facie reading of the material placed on record, and considering the parameters of section 54 (1) PMLA as well as the gravity of the alleged offences, it cannot be held that the applicant was not guilty of the alleged offences, or that he was not likely to commit any such offence while on bail and, accordingly, the bail application is dismissed,” added the court.
THE CASE
The applicant (for anticipatory bail) Anirudh Kamal Shukla and his brother had conspired with the branch manager (credit), Bank of India, and others to avail eight housing loans on basis fake documents.
These loan accounts turned NPA in the name of non-existent borrowers causing loss of ₹1.17 crore to the bank.
The Enforcement Directorate had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case at its Lucknow office on August 26, 2010.
The accused had also moved an anticipatory bail application before the special judge, PMLA court, Lucknow, which was rejected on January 7, 2022.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics