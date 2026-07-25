Monsoon likely to intensify in UP from Monday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh from Monday as monsoon activity is expected to intensify. The weatherman said monsoon activity would remain subdued until Sunday.

As monsoon activity weakened over the past few days, the state’s rainfall deficit widened to 21%, with East UP recording a 28% shortfall and West UP an 8% deficit. (HT File)

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“With the weakening of the low-pressure area causing the monsoon trough to shift rapidly northward, and the strengthening of a low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal leading to increased monsoon inflow from the Bay of Bengal, monsoon activity is expected to intensify again across UP from July 27,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

As monsoon activity weakened over the past few days, the state’s rainfall deficit widened to 21%, with East UP recording a 28% shortfall and West UP an 8% deficit.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday were 35°C and 27.4°C, respectively. The forecast for Sunday is a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 36°C and 27°C, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, Meerut recorded 33.9 mm of rainfall, followed by Kanpur IAF (15.2 mm), Ambedkarnagar (15.9 mm), Basti (13.5 mm), Kanpur city (12.2 mm) and Ayodhya (11.9 mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the last 24 hours, Meerut recorded 33.9 mm of rainfall, followed by Kanpur IAF (15.2 mm), Ambedkarnagar (15.9 mm), Basti (13.5 mm), Kanpur city (12.2 mm) and Ayodhya (11.9 mm). {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast rain/thundershowers at isolated places across the state. It has also issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.