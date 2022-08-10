Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature likely in September

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating a move to convene the monsoon session of the state legislature in September.

The government may use the opportunity to carry out legislative business and speak about its achievements in the first 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0.

The state legislature’s budget session ended on May 31.

The state government is bound by the Constitution of India to convene the next session before completion of six months from the conclusion of the previous session.

“The state government proposes to call the monsoon session of the state legislature. We are yet to decide a date for convening the monsoon session,” minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said here on Wednesday.

Listing achievements on the completion of the first 100 days of his government’s second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 4 had claimed that all the departments had achieved the targets set for the period.

Besides, about 50 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are facing a rain deficit and the monsoon session would provide an opportunity to the members to discuss the conditions in majority of such districts.

On the other hand, the opposition wants the government to have an appropriate number of sittings for the two houses instead of just completing the formality of having a monsoon session.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The state government should honour the people’s feelings and convene the session of the state legislature for holding meaningful discussions on various important issues. Instead of completing the formality of having state legislature’s session for a few days, the state government should follow rules about the number of days that the House should be in session.”

“This is the time to convene the monsoon session. Usually, the monsoon session is convened in August or early September. The state government should not only convene the monsoon session, but it should also have sittings of the Houses to ensure that the legislators are able to make the people’s point,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

It remains to be seen whether the state government will consider presenting its first supplementary budget for 2022-23 during the monsoon session. Senior officials were tight-lipped on the issue.

