Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh legislature to begin on August 17, Covid-19 protocol to be followed, says speaker

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to convene the monsoon session of state legislature on August 17 to carry out legislative business and meet the constitutional requirement of not having a gap of six months between the last sitting and the date appointed for the next session.

The state legislature’s budget session had ended on March 4 and the state government is constitutionally bound to hold the next session before September 3.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of state cabinet that approved the proposal to convene the monsoon session on August 17. As the monsoon session has been convened amid the fight against Covid-19, both houses of the state legislature will have to make special arrangements to follow the Covid-19 protocol during the session.

“Yes, we are ready for the monsoon session. We will follow the Covid-19 protocol and a meeting of leaders of major opposition parties will be convened soon to seek their cooperation,” said Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.

Besides carrying out other legislative business, including tabling of bills, the state government is likely to present the first supplementary demand for grants in the monsoon session as chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced important schemes in recent months.

The schemes announced in recent months include the ones approved for the upbringing of children who lost their parents to Covid-19 and also the maintenance of women who lost their husbands during the pandemic and have no other means to sustain them. More announcements may be made in the coming weeks as the elections to the state assembly are due early next year.

The state government may also have some important ordinances and bills to be tabled and passed by the state legislature during the monsoon session.

The state cabinet recently approved draft bills to set up two separate pilgrimage development boards titled Uttar Pradesh Shri Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad and Uttar Pradesh Vindhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad for conservation of cultural heritage and development of Chitrakoot and the Vindhyavasini region of Mirzapur as pilgrimage centres of international importance.

The cabinet also approved the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Repeal Ordinance 2021 and, once promulgated, the state government may move a bill to replace the ordinance.

The monsoon session may turn out to be the second last session of the present state assembly, the term of which ends early next year. The state government may also convene the winter session in the coming months to carry out its business before going for the polls.

Special arrangements had to be made for the previous sessions of the two houses of state legislature. These include the budget session that concluded on March 4. Special arrangements were made for mandatory Covid-19 tests for all the members and the staff. The members who are over 65 years of age were allowed to attend the session online. The members may, however, be required to get vaccinated this time before they take part in the proceedings of two houses of the state legislature.