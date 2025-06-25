Monsoon soaks UP with 169% surplus rain in a day

Uttar Pradesh has received 169% surplus rain in a day. Against a normal rain of 4.2 mm, the state received 11.3 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 8.30 am, weathermen said. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Since June 1, UP has experienced 25% more rainfall. The state saw 66.9 mm of rain against the normal of 53.7 mm, according to IMD data. If the Met is to be believed, then more rain was in store for UP in the days to come as monsoon was set to cover the entire state in the next 24 hours.

The western districts experienced more rain compared to East UP. West UP received 51% excess rainfall as the region experienced 66.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 43.9 mm in the said period. Likewise, East UP recorded 11% excess rain as it received 67.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 60.7 mm, the data revealed.

Etah topped the list as the district experienced 429% of excess rain this season. Since June 1, the district has received 124.8 mm of rain against the normal of 23.6 mm. Firozabad saw 365% more rainfall as the district received 143.1 mm of rainfall against the normal of 36.8 mm. Agra got 335% more rainfall, the Taj city received 106.1 mm against 24.4 mm normal.

Lucknow and other parts of the state may experience more rainfall activities from late Wednesday evening, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow Met. The rains would intensify further from Thursday, he added.

Meanwhile, the state capital, on Wednesday, may see partly cloudy skies with a couple of spells of rain/thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures could be around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, mercury hovered between 37.5 and 27.6 degrees.

Elsewhere in the state, rain/thundershower is very likely at several places. The Met has issued a warning of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, at isolated places. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in West UP.