Month-long ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ UP-wide drive begins from Sept 1

Police and transport department officials will be responsible for enforcing helmets across the state, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Noida, as a ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ special road safety campaign is set to be launched from September 1 to 30. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This campaign will be run under the supervision of respective district magistrates and in coordination with the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), so that all departments concerned at the district level take this objective forward together for civil safety, a spokesperson said.

During this period, the police, revenue/district administration and transport department officials will be responsible for enforcing the rule strictly. The UP government has appealed to the general public to fully cooperate with these enforcement agencies, a government release read.

The initiative draws its mandate from Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes the use of helmets compulsory for both riders and pillion passengers, and Section 194D, which prescribes penalties for violations.

The Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee has also advised states to give priority to helmet compliance. The Yogi government said that the purpose of ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ is not to punish, but to motivate citizens to adopt safe behaviour in accordance with the law.

Necessary coordination/monitoring will be ensured at the petrol pump level through the food and logistics department. The information and public relations department will help spread public awareness.

UP transport commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh, said ‘No helmet, no fuel’ is not a punishment, but a pledge of safety. This campaign will run from 1 to 30 September under the leadership of the District Magistrate, coordination of DRSC and enforcement by police-administration-transport officials. All citizens, petrol pump operators and oil companies are appealed to cooperate during the drive. Make ‘Helmet first, fuel later’ a rule, because wearing a helmet is the simplest insurance of life, he said.