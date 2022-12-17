More investment offers received during Uttar Pradesh government’s road shows abroad

The Uttar Pradesh government delegations holding road shows abroad have received more intent for multi-crore rupee investment in the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled here from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sent eight teams to 18 countries to hold road shows in major cities there. A target to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore has been set for the GIS-2023.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and minister for information technology Yogendra Upadhyay are leading one such delegation to the Netherlands and France. This delegation has received several offers for investment in the Netherlands. TeraWorks and Teamabi have signed intent to invest ₹800 crore, according to a press release.

Through this, it will begin Geocrete additive manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Geocrete is an additive mixed with cement. Similarly, GC-BV signed two investment intents for 150 million Euros (about ₹132 crore) to set up waste-to-energy units in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad.

Maurya welcomed the investment intent by GC-BV and invited them to the GIS-2023. Apart from this, Valuecent Group also signed an intent to invest ₹100 crore to set up a wellness centre, eco-tourism resort and IT centre in Mathura.

Sports Networking Science filed an investment intent of ₹600 crore to set up a multi-sports centre in Uttar Pradesh.

Pickel BV has filed an investment intent of ₹450 crore to set up five biological wastewater treatment plants and a biogas treatment plant in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya also invited the business communities of The Netherlands to participate in the U.P.GIS-2023.

India’s ambassador to Netherlands Reenat Sandhu welcomed the delegation and appealed to the business community to make the most of the investment opportunities being offered in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Yogi model of governance in Uttar Pradesh is drawing a huge response from within the country and abroad… The team, visiting various countries under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is attracting investors through trade shows and road shows. Numerous Investors from America to Europe have been seen eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh,” an official press release said.

Another U.P. government team, led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna and former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, met Murali Chirala, CEO of FalconX in the United States. Three MoUs were also signed on the occasion. One of these MoUs has been signed for setting up a plant in Noida, while the other two are MoUs involving an investment of ₹20 crore each. The delegation also met KR Sridhar, chairman, Bloom Energy and discussed a partnership with Uttar Pradesh on innovation in the energy sector. The delegation also met Rajinder Singh, chairman, Best Bay Trucking and signed an MoU worth ₹1,000 crore.

Many investment proposals have been also received during road shows in Canada.

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana, who along with minister for animal husbandry Dharam Pal is leading the delegation to Canada, held several one-to-one business meetings apart from the road show.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation in Canada received more than 20 proposals for investment of about ₹16,000 crore. On the other hand, the team led by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Singapore received a proposal to set up a 100 MW data centre at Noida with an investment of ₹8000 crore. Another proposal for investment of ₹2000 crore was received while two memorandums of understanding for investment of ₹1000 crore were also signed there.

