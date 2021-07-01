More than 342,000 get Covid jabs in Uttar Pradesh, over 16,500 vaccinated in Lucknow

As many as 16,574 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine jab in Lucknow and 342,959 across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

In contrast, 4,956 beneficiaries were administered the Covid vaccine in Lucknow on Wednesday and 68,693 across the state as the health department had increased the focus on routine immunisation for children on the day.

On Wednesday, the focus was on vaccinating children against TB, measles and other diseases. Hence, the number of vaccination centres was reduced to 20 government ones and eight in the private sector here.

“In June, we had a target of administering one crore doses and we gave 1.29 crore doses,” said additional chief secretary (medical health and family welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad.

A total of 109 sites conducted Covid vaccination, including 98 sites at government health facilities, on Thursday.

For Friday, 71 government vaccination sites were allowing slot booking for beneficiaries, apart from the 10 private hospitals running vaccination centres in Lucknow.

“We are vaccinating the beneficiaries as per the availability of vaccines every day. As soon as more stock arrives, we shall increase the number of vaccination centres. On Friday, the number of beneficiaries shall go up slightly,” said Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

UP likely to get 19.1 million doses in July

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get 1,91,16,830 (1.91 crore or 19.1 million) doses of Covid vaccine for July that would be administered to people between 18 and 45 years of age. The central government has proposed to send 1,58,64,000 doses of Covishield and 32,52,660 doses of Covaxin for this age group that has a population of 15.04 crore in the state. The total doses include the ones to be sent to the private hospitals in the state.