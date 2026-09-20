Mother isn’t subject of politics: UP deputy CM Pathak over mimicry row

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday hit out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mimicry at his Indore event even as Pathak announced BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ theatre initiative.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak addressing a press conference in Lucknow on September 20. (HT photo)

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Addressing press conference at BJP state headquarters here, Pathak said BJP will stage ‘Namo Seva-Ankahi Kahaniyan’—plays depicting 25 years of PM Modi’s public service—in every assembly constituency across Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of “nukkad nataks” (skits) will be held at schools, colleges, panchayats and community centres.

He said PM Modi’s life is a reflection of service and dedication and many big works done by him changed lives of countrymen but have not been talked about much. Those untold stories will be presented through plays, dialogue, acting and music, covering his journey from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, focusing on service, good governance, Antyodaya and nation building.

Training guns on Rahul Gandhi, Pathak joined BJP’s nationwide offensive over video from Rahul’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on Saturday where comedian Pulkit Mani mimicked PM Modi.

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{{^usCountry}} The act imitated PM Modi’s mannerisms, his laugh and gestures, and referred to his interaction with an elderly woman where he asked for a chair to be offered. The BJP has alleged remarks mocked PM’s late mother and insulted ‘Nari Shakti’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The act imitated PM Modi’s mannerisms, his laugh and gestures, and referred to his interaction with an elderly woman where he asked for a chair to be offered. The BJP has alleged remarks mocked PM’s late mother and insulted ‘Nari Shakti’. {{/usCountry}}

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Pathak said, “A mother is not a subject of politics. Insult to a mother cannot be acceptable in any civilized society.”

BJP national X handle had posted: “On one side, PM Modi gave respect and affection to an elderly mother, while on the other side, Rahul Gandhi mocked her at his event. This is the very difference between politics of values and politics of showmanship”.