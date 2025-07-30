Move out of office and inspect power infra, UPPCL tells LESA executive engineers

LUCKNOW In wake of the Phoolbagh incident that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy, Mohd Fahad, on Sunday, top bosses at the UP Power Corporation Ltd asked all executive engineers of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to move out of their offices and inspect the city’s power infrastructure. As per the new orders, LESA engineers are required to inspect and report on critical hazards, including open transformer boxes, rusty and leaning poles, tangled and dangling wires and insufficient or broken fencing around high-voltage units (HT Photo)

The directive follows widespread outrage and public concern over the alarming state of transformers and power lines across Lucknow. Fahad was electrocuted after coming in contact with a transformer that lacked proper fencing — an accident that officials said could have been prevented with basic safety protocols.

With LESA now under public scrutiny, the focus has shifted to prevention — ensuring no more lives are lost due to neglect and avoidable electrical dangers.

As per the new orders, LESA engineers are required to inspect and report on critical hazards, including open transformer boxes, rusty and leaning poles, tangled and dangling wires and insufficient or broken fencing around high-voltage units — all of which pose direct threat to public safety, especially during the monsoon season.

“It’s not just transformers, the entire electrical infrastructure is under review. Rusting poles that could collapse, live wires hanging dangerously low and transformers exposed to the public are all being covered,” said a senior LESA official.

In places where feasible, LESA plans to install compact or walled transformers to shield the public and prevent further tragedies. The survey is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, and based on findings, a citywide improvement plan will be rolled out. Urgent repairs and replacements will be prioritised for high-density or high-risk areas.

LESA chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said the report of inquiry into the Phoolbagh incident by the Directorate of Electrical Safety is expected soon.

Report damaged poles, loose wires

A public helpline — 8004944663 — was launched for residents to report unsafe transformers, loose wires or damaged poles.

“If people send photos, it will help us respond faster. I will monitor every complaint. This time, no one will stay in offices. All officials will be in the field ensuring safety,” LESA chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said.