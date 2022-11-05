Move over ‘A for Apple’, here comes ‘A for Arjun’!

A PDF file shared by the principal of a government school in Lucknow on WhatsApp is taking the city’s education circuit by storm.

The file shared by the principal shows how to teach the letters of the English alphabet, linking it to Hindu mythological characters, Hindu deities and historical figures at the primary level. The file has gone viral on social media and is getting a lot of views.

Principal of Aminabad Inter College, Saheb Lal Mishra, had recently shared the PDF file that reads ‘A for Arjun’, ‘B for Balram’, brother of Krishna, ‘C for Chanakya’, ‘D for Dhruva’, a devotee, and so on, in a clear departure from ‘A for Apple’, ‘B for ball’, ‘C for Cat’ and so on. Mishra is rooting for an introduction to Indian mythology along with the initiation into the English alphabet.

In an explanatory video shot later, the principal is heard saying, “Today, our children are drifting from our Indian culture. In our day, there were grandparents who used to tell us stories about our own heritage and culture. In the era of mobile technology when everyone is busy in their own world, younger children are unaware about their own culture.”

That video too is doing the rounds of the social media circuit and has been forwarded to HT staff members too.

Mishra said, “It just crossed my mind that if we are able to come out with a book where instead of telling children A for Apple or B for boy, we can mention about our own Indian culture with little details, it will be a great way to teach children about the English letters of the alphabet along with our Indian culture.

“It would be nice if publishers would print a book along these lines. And if any school wishes to teach students the English alphabet in this fashion, nothing like it.”

However, he can’t implement the approach at Aminabad Inter College - classes there start from 6 and this ‘indigeneious methodology’ can only be employed at the primary level.

Professor Rakesh Chandra of Lucknow University said, “Learning letters through proper names gives us very limited knowledge. Therefore, generic terms like A for Apple and B for boy is a better idea.

“We should not go overboard in terms of our special understanding of national pride. We look for easy and familiar sounds and words for the understanding of children as they grow. We should teach in global neutral terms to promote our ideals of global citizenship.”