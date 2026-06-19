‘Mowgli girl’ dies at 18 in Lucknow after years of rehabilitation

LUCKNOW Nearly a decade after she was found wandering alone in the forests of Katarniaghat and came to be known across the country as the real-life ‘Mowgli girl’, 18-year-old Ehsaas breathed her last at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on June 15, said officials.

‘Mowgli girl’, 18-year-old Ehsaas, breathed her last at RMLIMS on June 15, said officials on Thursday. This is an undated picture of the girl after her rescue. (File Photo)

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The post-mortem report cited septicaemia resulting from lung disease as the cause of death. Police completed inquest proceedings following the hospital’s death memo.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 8 after falling ill and discharged on June 11 after her condition improved. However, her health deteriorated again on June 15 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died shortly after arrival, said ACP (Ghazipur) Anindiya Vikram Singh on Thursday.

Ehsaas first came into the spotlight in January 2017 when she was spotted on a road in the Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich. Barely connected to human society, she displayed unusual behaviour — walking on all fours, avoiding people, refusing to wear clothes and communicating through screams and gestures. The circumstances of her discovery led to comparisons with Rudyard Kipling’s fictional jungle child ‘Mowgli’.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially named Pooja by the Child Welfare Committee in Bahraich, she was later renamed Ehsaas at the Mohaan Road-based Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih Visheshikrit, where she spent most of her life after being rescued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially named Pooja by the Child Welfare Committee in Bahraich, she was later renamed Ehsaas at the Mohaan Road-based Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih Visheshikrit, where she spent most of her life after being rescued. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Nirvan Foundation chairman Suresh Singh Dhapola, years of care, medical treatment and rehabilitation gradually helped her adapt. She learned to wear clothes, recognise caregivers and respond to affection. Her strongest bond was with caretaker Rani, whom she affectionately called “Amma”.

“She used to call me Amma. I always hoped she would recover further. Now, all we have are her memories,” Rani said.

Doctors, however, found that her brain had remained severely underdeveloped, leaving her with intellectual disabilities. She also suffered recurrent epileptic seizures and remained under treatment for years.

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