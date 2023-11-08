Mukhtar’s younger son surrenders before MP/MLA court in Mau

LUCKNOW/VARANASI Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s younger son Umar Ansari, who was on the run in connection with three cases, including hate speech and violation of election code of conduct in 2022, surrendered before the MP/MLA court in UP’s Mau district on Wednesday, said police officials.

Umar’s elder brother Abbas Ansari, a sitting MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, is also in Kasganj jail in a disproportionate assets case. (Pic for representation)

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against Umar in the three cases and he was taken into judicial custody soon after he surrendered.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau, is in jail since 2005 and currently lodged in Banda jail. He was recently awarded life imprisonment in a murder case by a Varanasi court.

According to a prosecution officer, the first FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 171F (undue influencing of voters) in a police station in Mau on a complaint alleging that Abbas Ansari, SBSP candidate at Mau Sadar seat on March 3, 2022, threatened that he would settle scores with officials of administration after elections.

He said police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet in the court against Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari and election agent Mansoor Ansari. The file of Umar Ansari in the case has been separated. He was not appearing before court, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, said the officer.

The officer said the second FIR was registered against Umar on the complaint of sub-inspector (S-I) Rajesh Kumar Verma. He was accused of organizing a road show during the assembly elections on February 27, 2022 in favour of his brother - from Rajarampura to Bharhu Ka Pura without permission, in which 5-6 vehicles and a crowd of 100-150 people had gathered.

The police registered an FIR, investigated the matter and filed the charge sheet against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, Ganesh Dutt Mishra, Mansoor Ansari, Mohammad Isha Khan, Shahid Lari, Shakir Lari, Zulfikar and Dharmendra Sonkar. Umar Ansari was not appearing before court in the case and a NBW was issued against him.

The official said the third case against Umar was from Dakshin Tola police station area on the complaint of the then inspector Pankaj Kumar Singh on February 12, 2022, in a case of violation of the election code of conduct. It was registered under IPS sections 188, 171H and section 133 of the Public Representation Act.

After investigating the case, the police submitted a charge sheet in the court against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, Saqib Lari, Shahid Lari, Israel Ansari and Ramesh Ram. When Umar Ansari did not appear before the court, his file was separated.

