Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana: Lucknow storm water drainage, street lighting set to get over 52 crore boost

The government has announced the allocation of funds under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana aimed at improving the storm water drainage system and street lighting in the city.

₹52.52 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 47 new storm water drains, which are expected to alleviate water-logging issues and improve drainage efficiency in various parts of state capital.

Additionally, ₹12.85 crore will be invested in maintaining and upgrading street lights in the city’s main markets, ensuring improved visibility and safety for both pedestrians and businesses. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the quality of life for residents and promote economic activity in urban areas, said an official of the urban development department.

Chief engineer Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Mahesh Varma said that the corporation has further plans supported by this funding. He stated, “Besides the drainage and lighting projects, the LMC is preparing to create a trench network for telecom wires and electricity cables. The engineering department is also planning beautification projects for key crossings in the city.”

The urban development department will closely monitor all activities conducted under the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojana. Officials will track physical and financial progress and conduct regular qualitative assessments to ensure the effective execution of these projects.