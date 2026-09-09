Multiple protests staged outside Pathak’s residence, UP dy CM meets demonstrators

Dozens of AYUSH intern doctors, pharmacist recruitment aspirants and outsourced employees staged separate protests outside the residence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow on Tuesday, raising demands related to stipends, recruitment and salaries.

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak meeting protesters outside his residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Students of the National Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital demanded an increase in their stipend, stating that it has remained unchanged at ₹7,500 per month since 2011. They pointed out that MBBS and BDS students studying alongside them have received two stipend hikes during this period.

The students urged the state government to revise their stipend and bring it at par with other medical streams.

Meanwhile, candidates aspiring for UPSSSC pharmacist recruitment demanded that the government initiate recruitment for 564 posts and increase the number of vacancies. They also urged authorities to start the recruitment process without further delay.

Outsourced employees from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital also staged a protest outside the deputy CM’s residence, seeking, among other demands, an increase in their salaries.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrival of multiple groups of protesters led to a brief commotion outside the deputy CM’s residence. After being informed about the protests, Brajesh Pathak came out and met the protesters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrival of multiple groups of protesters led to a brief commotion outside the deputy CM’s residence. After being informed about the protests, Brajesh Pathak came out and met the protesters. {{/usCountry}}

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He heard their grievances and assured them that their demands would be looked into and efforts would be made for an early resolution.