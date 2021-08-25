Munawwar Rana’s son held for staging attack on himself to frame others

LUCKNOW Nearly two months after he was allegedly shot at in Rae Bareli, Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana was arrested on Wednesday for scripting the attack with the intent of framing his relatives, said Shlok Kumar, SP (Rae Bareli).

Tabrez was arrested from his house in Lucknow after a Rae Bareli court issued a non-bailable warrant issued against him for not appearing before the court on August 13 in the matter. He was held in compliance of the court’s warrant in the matter on the basis of findings that surfaced during the course of police investigation, he said.

Tabrez was accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy and will be produced before the competent court on Thursday for further legal proceedings, added the SP.

The SP said Tabrez had earlier alleged that two motorcycle-borne shooters had opened fire on his sports utility vehicle (SUV) when he stopped at a petrol pump under the Rae Bareli city police station limits while returning to Lucknow on June 28. He said the four people involved in the attack were arrested on July 2 and revealed that the attack was planned with the consent of Tabrez.

On July 2, the Rae Bareli police stated that Tabrez had sold off his 18 biswa land in February this year. It was his parental property and his other relatives also had a share in it. Tabrez’s relatives were raising objection on the issue and demanding their share, after which he allegedly hired shooters to stage the attack on his SUV with the intent of framing his relatives, said Kumar.