Murder of Retd IAS officer’s wife: Two accused spotted in CCTV footage near Cantt

LUCKNOW: A day after the murder of a retired IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey’s wife in the state capital, CCTV footage of two suspects fleeing on a two-wheeler surfaced on Sunday. A screen grab from the CCTV footage with accused seen driving a two-wheeler near Lucknow Cantt. (Sourced)

Police have scanned footage from as many as 350 CCTVs installed along a 15-km stretch starting from their house in sector 20, said an official requesting anonymity.

“Two accused were spotted on a two-wheeler, with one wearing a helmet. Since the accused took the DVR of the CCTV footage from the house, the CCTVs of the neighbours were also checked,” the official, who is privy to the matter, said.

“The men fled on a blue scooter. Their pictures were not clear from the cameras installed in the neighbourhood. However, their faces were visible in footage captured by a CCTV installed near Cantt area,” the official added.

JCP, crime, Akash Kulhary, said that police were working on all aspects of the crime while sources revealed that the two drivers of Dubey and their brothers were being interrogated by the police.

According to police sources, they are close to solving the case as they have identified the accused, who were familiar with the Dubey family and well aware of their daily routine as they had been performing reiki for a long time.

Dubey had sold a flat worth ₹90 lakh in Gomti Nagar barely 15 days ago, and the money was in Mohini’s possession. It is said that a dispute arose within the family regarding the distribution of this money, which led to Mohini’s murder, they said.

During a preliminary probe by police and forensic experts on Saturday, no signs of forced entry were found from the main gate of the house, hinting that the victim may have known the men entering her house.

On Saturday, the wife of a retired IAS officer was found murdered after an alleged robbery at their residence in sector 20 of Indira Nagar. Mohini Dubey, 58, was the wife of Devendra Nath Dubey, 75, who retired as a divisional commissioner in 2009. Her body was found in a ransacked room on the first floor of the house, located under the Ghazipur police station area.

PM report confirms death by strangulation

The postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation, and a scarf was used to tighten the neck. There were indications of a blow to the head from behind as well.

Accused try to destroy evidence

Two bags containing a passport, various documents, and a purse were found in a tub filled with water in the bathroom. The perpetrators initially entered the house skillfully, covering their faces to evade CCTV cameras. Once inside, they proceeded to destroy evidence,” said the police.

“After strangling Mohini, they wiped her body with water to eliminate any remaining fingerprints, and efforts were also made to erase fingerprints at various spots in the house,” the police added.

Refrained from using mobile phones

The police said the perpetrators refrained from using mobile phones in the vicinity of the crime scene for fear of being caught, as despite considerable effort, the surveillance team could not locate any suspicious numbers.