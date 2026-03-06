Music, processions, revelry lend colour to Holi celebrations in Lucknow

The state capital witnessed various shades of Holi on Wednesday with music, processions and revelry adorning the celebrations. Holi celebrations in Lucknow. (ANI PHOTO)

Rajya Sabha member and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak playfully sprayed coloured water on each other in a mock watergun ‘fight’ at ‘Holi ki Hurdang’ organised by the Chowk Holi Samiti. Besides an open car, camels, tongas, ikkas and e-rickshaws were part of the procession. Participants were showered with gulal, water and flowers as Bollywood numbers were sung. The procession from Koneshwar Mandir to Chowk crossing via Khun Khun Ji Road, Victoria Street, Akbari Gate and Chowk Sarafa was welcomed at various points along the way. A kavi-sammelan was organised on Thursday.

A procession was also taken out from Chaupatiya covering Bholanath Kuan, Akbari Gate, Victoria Street, Chowk Crossing, Hardoi Road and Saraimali Khan.

At Khatu Shyamji Temple, people, covered in gulal, danced to their heart’s content.

Many also celebrated Gaur Purnima at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to mark the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu through kirtans and cultural programmes.

At Ramakrishna Math, the celebrations included special chanting based on Bhagvad Gita followed by a sermon on ‘Holi in vision of Sri Ramakrishna.’ In the evening, a discourse on ‘Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’ was also organised.

Holi singers from the Uttarakhandi community celebrated Kumaoni holi with traditional Holi numbers.They applied abir and gulal later.