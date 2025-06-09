Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muslims raze parts of dargah to make way for road expansion in UP’s Sambhal

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 09, 2025 07:47 PM IST

The mosque committee started the process on Sunday and it concluded on Monday. The committee also employed some labourers to expedite the work

Nearly a month after the public works department (PWD) issued a notice instructing removal of encroachments for a road-widening project in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, Muslims themselves razed parts of a dargah (mausoleum) that was located in the middle of a road hindering the project in Hayatnagar area of that district.

The said dargah was located in the middle of a road obstructing the expansion project. (Sourced)
The said dargah was located in the middle of a road obstructing the expansion project. (Sourced)

The mosque committee started the process on Sunday and it concluded on Monday. The committee also employed some labourers to expedite the work. Aqeel Ahmad, a member of the mosque committee, said, “The authorities informed us that the structure was obstructing the construction work. When the officials ask for it, we have no choice but to cooperate.”

“We were waiting for Bakrid to get over. Now, we have removed the dargah ourselves,” said a local Waqar Ahmed. The committee said development work should not be obstructed by religious structures. Police and administrative teams were deployed at the site during the operation. Earlier, Hindus had also demolished a temple located just opposite the dargah. That temple too was obstructing the road project.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra said: “Only the portions falling within the designated road area are being removed. This applies to parts of the dargah, mosque and even a portion of a nearby temple.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Muslims raze parts of dargah to make way for road expansion in UP’s Sambhal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On