Muzaffarnagar prof held after student alleges sexual harassment

A final-year BSc student of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Degree College in Muzaffarnagar has accused a faculty member of Plant Pathology of persistent sexual harassment, leading to his arrest on Saturday and sparking protests led by the Jat Mahasabha. The incident came to light when the student approached her family and members of the Jat Mahasabha. (Sourced)

In her complaint, the student, a resident of Shamli, alleged that professor Dushyant Kumar had been calling her late at night, making lewd remarks, and coercing her during video calls. She further stated that he threatened to sabotage her academic performance when she refused to comply.

“Professor Dushyant Kumar used to call me at night and speak obscenely. He pressured me to undress during video calls. When I did not respond, he threatened to fail me in practicals. I have recordings and screenshots as evidence,” the student said.

The incident came to light when the student approached her family and members of the Jat Mahasabha. A protest broke out at the college following her complaint, which led to police intervention.

Deputy superintendent of police Raju Kumar confirmed that Professor Kumar had been taken into custody. “A case has been registered under BNS sections 75(2) for sexual harassment and 352(1) for intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The student said she had initially chosen to remain silent in hopes of completing her studies. “I kept thinking this is my final year and I should just get through it. But his behaviour kept escalating,” she said.

District president of the Jat Mahasabha, Dharmveer Balyan, warned of further protests if swift action was not taken. “If strict action is not initiated within two days, we will protest at the SSP office. Such individuals should receive the strictest punishment to deter future offences,” he said.

College Principal KP Singh confirmed that the student had filed a complaint via the women’s helpline on May 21. “We were informed and have formed an internal inquiry committee. The professor has given his statement at the women’s police station. The matter will be handled as per university norms,” he said.