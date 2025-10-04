The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) has emerged as the top choice for the state’s youth as over 2.5 lakh applications were received in first six months of the current financial year, against the government’s target of distributing 1.5 lakh loans in FY 2025-26. MYUVA emerging as key initiative for empowering youth: Govt

Jaunpur leads the state in extending the scheme’s benefits, followed by Azamgarh in second place and Kaushambi in third.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan is emerging as a key initiative for empowering youth and fostering entrepreneurship, said the state government on Friday.

Under the scheme, with a target of 1.5 lakh for the financial year 2025-26, as many as 2,55,174 youth have applied for loans in just six months across the state, out of which 2,08,097 applications have been forwarded to banks.

Among these, 64,673 applications have been approved by banks, and 63,009 youths have already been distributed loans for self-employment, said the state government.

Jaunpur district has secured the top position in the state by distributing the highest number of loans under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

District magistrate of Jaunpur Dinesh Chandra Singh stated that the scheme aims to provide self-employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

A special campaign is being conducted in the district to connect young people with banks and facilitate loan distribution, he added.

Similarly, Azamgarh ranked second in the state in extending the benefits of the scheme. Against its target of 2,250 for the current financial year, the district received 5,112 applications in just six months. Of these, 4,285 were forwarded to banks, and 1,859 loans have already been disbursed.

Kaushambi has secured the third position in providing the benefits of the scheme in the state.

For FY 2025-26, Kaushambi has been given a target of 1,700. In contrast, within six months, 6,984 applications were received, of which 4,988 were forwarded to banks. Out of these, 1,299 applications were approved by banks, while 1,185 loans have already been disbursed.

In addition, Ambedkarnagar ranked fourth, and Jhansi ranked fifth, while Siddharthnagar, Hardoi, and Rae Bareli also delivered excellent performance in implementing the scheme.