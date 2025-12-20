Nadda asks BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh to get going as SIR deadline looms

Taking feedback on the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from party leaders and the state government’s viewpoint from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged the risk of large -scale deletion of party supporters’ names in urban areas. BJP national president JP Nadda and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

He directed office bearers of the party to get going as it was already too late. The instruction came at a closed-door meeting at the state BJP headquarters here six days before completion of the extended SIR phase in the state.

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary and the BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, along with others, were also present at the meeting.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Gorakhpur, reached Lucknow after Nadda went to the BJP office.

Along with Adityanath, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present at the meeting. Later, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reached the party office to meet Nadda.

“National president of the party JP Nadda was in the state capital to attend an event at KGMU. He also reached the party office. All office bearers of the party were present in the meeting,” said BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla.

Important organisational issues were also discussed, he added.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed public meeting in the state capital on December 25 was also discussed.

Modi will inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25.

On several occasions in the last fortnight, Adityanath has expressed concern over non-submission of nearly 20 per cent of SIR forms and directed party leaders and workers to work on a war footing.

The missing or uncollectible forms in urban centres, considered the party’s hubs, have given BJP leaders much reason to worry.

Since the SIR was rolled out in the state, duplicate registration of voters has become almost impossible. Voters are now required to be enrolled at only one location.

According to BJP leaders, a significant number of urban voters have opted to enrol their names in their respective villages.

As a result, residents in urban centres have not submitted their SIR forms.

Meanwhile, speaking about the forthcoming Veer Bal Diwas on December 26, Nadda said that the immortal saga of sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons should be popularised.

He said that to protect the nation, culture, and religion, the four Sahibzadas refused to bow to injustice and oppression, and did not undergo religious conversion.

“We should work to spread the inspiring story of the immortal sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas,” Nadda advised party leaders.