Namami Gange Phase 2: Uttar Pradesh government focuses on creating sewerage infrastructure on Ganga tributaries

In the second phase of the Namami Gange programme (2021-2026), the Uttar Pradesh government is engaging in the creation of proper sewerage infrastructure on the tributaries of the Ganga, a state government spokesperson said on Friday.

The government is also increasing public-private partnership and emphasising on circular water economy model, sludge and septage (a type of sludge) management, the spokesperson added.

These efforts on the sewerage infrastructure front are in line in with the state government’s resolve to make the rivers of Uttar Pradesh clean.

Eight projects will be completed in the state by December 2022. These projects include an STP (sewage treatment plant) for Naini, Phaphamau and Jhusi areas in Prayagraj at Rs. 767.59 crore. This project includes three Sewage Treatment Plants of 72 MLD (million litres per day) capacity.

55 projects have Centre’s approval

Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposal, the Central government has approved 55 sewerage infrastructure projects for construction of STPs of1574.24 MLD capacity for the state at an estimated cost of ₹11433.06 crore, said the government spokesperson.

An improvement has been registered in the biological oxygen demand (BOD) in the Ganga flowing in Uttar Pradesh (Kannauj to Varanasi).

The Central government had earlier stated that no sewerage infrastructure project sanctioned in Prayagraj was completed before 2014. Three STPS of 42, 16 and 14 MLD capacity respectively were also sanctioned by NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) with chief minister’s efforts to treat the additional wastewater generated from the city. The NMCG also approved a project to upgrade the existing STPs at Naini, Salori and Rajapur.