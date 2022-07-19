Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials.

The action came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the administration to act tough against such elements hell-bent on vitiating the atmosphere and emphasised that there should be no politics against the working of the mall.

An FIR was lodged by the mall management against unidentified people on July 14 under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Adityanath said nobody should be allowed to offer prayers just anywhere and people must follow norms in this regard made by the administration. He said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed. Meanwhile, the mall management, in a statement, said that 80% of its staff were Hindus.

The four people arrested for offering namaz in the mall included Mohd Rehan of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, Atif Khan of Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri district and two brothers – Mohd Lokman Ali and Mohd Noman Ali – of Laharpur, Sitapur. They all stayed together in Abrar Nagar locality of Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar in Lucknow, stated the Lucknow police sharing a press note.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said the four youths, along with one minor and three women, had visited the mall on July 12 and offered namaz on its premises. He said all eight people involved in the incident had been identified and action was being taken accordingly. He said some people had made a video of the incident and shared it on social media leading to a major controversy over prayers at a public place.

So far, no group or organization was found to be involved in the incident. However, further investigation in the case was still on, said another senior police official.

In wake of the controversy over the namaz incident refusing to die down, the police intensified security at the mall. While a company of PAC was deployed outside it, police officials were also keeping strict vigil around the mall to avert any problem.

The mall was inaugurated by the chief minister on July 10 and was opened for the public from July 11.

The controversy erupted after a purported video showing a group of people offering namaz inside the mall surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Right-wing outfits objected to people offering namaz inside the mall and sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite Hanuman Chalisa there, which was declined.

Earlier, three people identified as Saroj Nath Yogi, Krishna Kumar Pathak and Gaurav Goswami were arrested for trying to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the mall on July 15 in protest of the namaz incident at the public place while one Arshad Ali was also arrested on July 15 for trying to offer namaz in support of the incident. They were booked for causing nuisance and arrested as a preventive measure.

On July 16, two youths were arrested while trying to offer pooja on the eastern boundary of the mall and shouting slogans with intention to disturb peace and communal harmony.

On Sunday (July 17), the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit near the 1090 crossing from going for a protest outside LuLu mall. The police said that vehicles of five Hindu outfit activists with posters supporting a boycott of LuLu mall were stopped and forced to return after police explained that an investigation was underway.

