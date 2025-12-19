Nation loses vitality, purpose when disconnected from its culture: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised that culture is the soul of a nation, elaborating that like a human body becomes lifeless without a soul, a nation too loses its vitality, identity, and purpose when it is disconnected from its culture. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the centenary celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyaalya (HT PHOTO)

Inaugurating the centenary year celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya here, he said despite adverse circumstances, India’s art, music, and rhythm have preserved their distinct identity due to an unbroken cultural continuity.

“This continuity has enabled India’s eternal culture to establish itself and gain global recognition. Artistic talent is a divine gift that must always be respected and artists across all disciplines should be encouraged to pursue their craft,” the chief minister said.

He said that over the past 100 years, the institution (Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya) has not only safeguarded Indian music, dance, drama, and fine arts but has also elevated their status by integrating them with the modern education system.

“The cultural workers make an equally important contribution to nation-building,” he said, expressing gratitude to all distinguished individuals associated with the university.

“In 1940, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had addressed the institution as a university, making it a matter of pride that it was eventually granted university status in keeping with the vision of Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande. Although India gained independence in 1947 and adopted its Constitution in 1950, the demand for university status remained unfulfilled for decades. After discussions with then-Governor Ram Naik and sustained coordination with the concerned department, the proposal was finally approved in 2022,” Yogi added.

The chief minister also said that Inspired by the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has embarked on a renewed journey to rediscover and revive its rich heritage, giving India a distinct identity at both national and global levels.

During 2019 Kumbh Mela and the 2025 Mahakumbh, a long-held misconception, rooted in colonial thinking, that the youth were drifting away from their culture, was decisively dispelled, he said.

“The participation of over 66.30 crore devotees in the 2025 Mahakumbh, a majority of them young, and the presence of people from across the world, clearly demonstrated that culture naturally thrives when provided the right platform,” he added.

On the occasion, he directed the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and the departments of tourism and culture to ensure that the new infrastructure of the university meets global standards.

“The state government has provided approximately six acres of land to the university in the Kakrabad area of Lucknow for the construction of its new campus. The institute was established in 1926 as a centre for Hindustani classical music, originally a small institution with facilities sufficient for the needs of that time. That was sufficient then, but it is insufficient today. That is why our government has taken this decision to provide land for a new university building,” Adityanath said.

A coffee table book titled “A Legacy of Excellence,” documenting the institution’s 100-year journey, was released on the occasion, along with a special postal cover stamp issued by the Postal Department.

An international conference on “Indian Cultural Traditions and Music in the Context of Viksit Bharat@2047” and a centenary exhibition were also inaugurated.

The event was attended by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal among others.

During the programme, illustrious alumni Poornima Pandey (Kathak), Malini Awasthi (folk music), Vidushi Dilraj Kaur (vocal music) and Kewal Kumar (music composer) were honoured.