National Institute of Fashion Technology, Raebareli, students weave magic at Graduation Show in Lucknow

Students of Raebareili’s National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) created magic with their dazzling collection that was on display at their Graduation Show held in Lucknow. NIFT Raebareli students showcasing their collection during the Gradution Show held in Lucknow(Photos: HT)

The event showcased out-of-the-box concepts and designs that were a part of the final projects of the students from five departments — Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Leather Design, Fashion Design, and Fashion Management Studies. Each department curated its exhibition or show under a unique title, celebrating the distinct identity and talent of its graduating students.

Institute director NS Bora said: “Each department curated its exhibition or show under a unique title, celebrating its graduating students' distinct identity and talent. The shows were titled Design Showcase (Accessory Design), iDEAΩ (Fashion Communication), Fashnova (Fashion Design), Bottomline (Fashion Management Studies), and Lexotica (Leather Design). The show also commemorated 40 years of NIFT’s creative journey across the nation.”

The winners were recognised and awarded under categories such as Best Graduation Project and Most Commercially Viable Design Intervention Award.

The felicitated students included Devina Vijayvargiya, Priyansha Goel, Aditi, Janhvi P, Jyoti Vaishnav, Yashika Arya, Mansi Garg, Puneet Kumar, Sakshi Gupta, Shaili Singh, Himanshu and Aanchal Pundhir.

Another highlight of the event was an exhibition put up by the students. All winners were felicitated with merit certificates and trophies at the end of the event.

Regional Provident Fund commissioner Ashwini Kumar Gupta was the chief guest. Other guests included NABARD general manager Nandini Ghosh, AIIMS Rae Bareili dean Prof Neeraj Kumari, Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research chairperson Kshipra Shukla.

The Fashion Communication department highlighted modern branding, digital media, social campaign design, and visual storytelling with compelling narratives on contemporary social issues, informed Prof Sachin Verma.

The show also saw enthusiastic participation from industry professionals, alumni, and proud families.