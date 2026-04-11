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National security collective duty of every citizen: Defence minister

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, “National security, an indispensable pillar of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, is the collective duty of every citizen, and not the sole responsibility of the defence forces.”

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a laser, light and sound show at Smritika War Memorial in Lucknow Cantonment, aimed at showcasing the Indian Army’s history and valour through advanced audio-visual technology.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “National security, an indispensable pillar of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, is the collective duty of every citizen, and not the sole responsibility of the defence forces.”

He asserted that while soldiers remain the first line of defence, the strength of national security is equally determined through unity, discipline and awareness among the people.

The 30-minute Hindi multimedia show presents key milestones in India’s military history, including the 1947-48, 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, along with operations such as Meghdoot and Vijay. It also highlights the role of the Central Command and honours Param Vir Chakra awardees from the Awadh region.

Officials said the presentation integrates projection mapping, sound and lighting to depict the armed forces’ contribution to nation-building and ongoing modernisation efforts aligned with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. It also features recent developments in the defence sector and Uttar Pradesh’s emerging role as a defence manufacturing hub.

 
yogi adityanath defence minister rajnath singh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / National security collective duty of every citizen: Defence minister
Home / Cities / Lucknow / National security collective duty of every citizen: Defence minister
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