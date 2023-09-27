National Taekwondo Championship: U.P. to host 5K athletes, 7K+ visitors at meet

After the success of Khelo India and MotoGP Bharat, Uttar Pradesh is going to host the second National Taekwondo Championship to promote sports and provide a platform to young talent, a government statement read on Wednesday.

This competition will be organised from October 5 to 8 at the Indoor Stadium in Noida.

Along with athletes from all the states and union territories, the Indian Army team will also participate in this competition. Over 5,000 athletes, including men and women, will participate in the championship, who will be in the age group of eight to 50.

“In line with the chief minister’s efforts, U.P. is becoming the first choice for government and private sector organisations to organise sports competitions,” the statement read.

More than 7,500 visitors are expected to attend the event. In order to attract spectators to the competition, the government and the organisers are promoting the contest on social media.

Aayushi Ketkar, president, Noida Taekwondo Association, as quoted in the statement, said, “The upcoming mega event would surpass any National Taekwondo Championship ever hosted in India. The Uttar Pradesh government has completed all preparations, including introducing the latest technologies to create world-class infrastructure for the athletes.”

“In addition to making the best arrangements, the event organizers have ensured top-notch accommodations, food, and practice for the participating athletes”, Ketkar said.

